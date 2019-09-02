Two security personnel injured in Mir Ali bomb attack

Two security personnel were injured when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb on Monday. According to details, unidentified militants targeted a vehicle of security forces in village Eidak of tehsil Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

The vehicle was damaged in the blast resultantly a sepoy Syed Hussain and Asmat Ali were seriously injured. The injured security personnel were shifted to hospital for treatment. The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched search operation.