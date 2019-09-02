Ehsaas program’s agenda based on ’empowerment to women: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Monday said the entire agenda of “Ehsaas” programme based on empowering the women.

She said that six million women would get benefit from the “Kafalat” programme of Ehsaas programme and under the programme more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be for women.

She further said that “Insaf Card” covers health conditions for women, preferentially, not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment were crucial for the poor women.