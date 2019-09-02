Fawad for equipping police with latest technology to gain public confidence

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that equipping the police force with the latest technology was the greatest need of the time, not just to improve efficiency, but also to gain confidence of the general public.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that in the era of social media and the speed at which information was currently shared, police must become earlier adopters of new technology in order to stay informed and continue to lead the communities they serve.

He said in a technologically advanced world where crimes have become more organized and fatal, governments have to be more proactive in order to counter wrong-doers and offenders and for that, modern technology has become the main pre-requisite.

He said the technology must be supportive of the governments in achieving good governance and bringing effectiveness and competence in their workings.