Motion submitted in Senate over shifting Zardari back to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday submitted an adjournment motion in Senate secretariat over shifting former president and party’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari back to Adiala jail.

According to details, PPP leader Sherry Rehman has demanded to postpone the proceedings of the Upper House for discussion on the matter.

Rehman said that the government was shifting Zardari back to jail while ignoring his deteriorating health. The decision was taken against doctors’ advice, she recalled.

Last week, Zardari was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for his medical examination where he underwent several medical tests. Prior to the development, his medical team had also recommended transferring him to the hospital and it was forwarded to the interior ministry for approval.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former president on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the fake bank accounts case. On Aug 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.