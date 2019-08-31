Pakistan offers conditional talks to India on Kashmir

RSS terrorists pushed to do massacre in Kashmir QureshiForeign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that war is not an option when it comes to dealing with the Kashmir issue, adding that Pakistan can hold talks with India over the issue of occupied valley if New Delhi meets certain conditions, including allowing him to meet the Kashmiri leadership.

“Pakistan has never refused to negotiate, but India has never created the right atmosphere needed for dialogue,” the foreign minister told BBC Urdu in an interview. “Pakistan has no objection to bilateral talks, and any third-party support or mediation will also be welcomed,” he remarked.

Qureshi, however, outlined that bilateral talks with India hinge on New Delhi ending curfew in Held Kashmir, restoring human rights, and releasing detained Kashmiri leaders. “In an environment where curfew is enforced, people are suffering from life and death, gang rapes are taking place, people are being held in captivity, I don’t see any negotiating environment,” he said. “I think if India is serious, it should first set Kashmiri leaders free and allow me to meet the Kashmiri leadership and hold consultations. I will have to assess their (Kashmiri leaders’) emotions. We cannot come to the table for talks by trampling the sentiments of Kashmiris,” he said.

Ruling out any possibility of war with India, the foreign minister said Pakistan has never adopted an aggressive foreign policy and always called for peaceful resolution of disputes. “Two neighboring countries with nuclear weapons cannot afford the risk of war. People will be destroyed by war and the world will be affected by this as well,” he maintained. “However, the armed forces and people of Pakistan are ready if war is imposed on Pakistan like on February 26 earlier this year,” he asserted.

The foreign minister also talked about Pakistan’s relations with the Gulf countries, other Muslim nations, and the United States in his interview, praising the role Pakistani allies have played to highlight the Kashmir cause on the international stage.

Meanwhile, addressing a large public meeting outside the Shiv Temple in Umerkot, Foreign Minister Qureshi said India does not want to let the occupied Kashmir achieve independence but Pakistan will make it happen. “The truth will win and India’s Yazeedi government will come to an end. If the Berlin Wall can collapse, the Line of Control (LoC) can also be demolished,” he said.

Qureshi deplored that the Modi government did not allow Muslims of the occupied valley to offer Eidul Azha prayers and carry out the obligation of sacrificing animals, besides offering the weekly Friday prayers. “They have made the mosques in Kashmir deserted while the Hindu temples here brim with the people,” he remarked. “We want to send this message to (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (foreign minister) Jaishankar that they cannot stand before the Muslims in Srinagar while we are standing among the Hindu community here in Umerkot,” he added.

He said it is the message of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) that priority and importance be given to the humanity. “I have come here with the message of humanity and you (Modi) are violating the human rights in Kashmir,” he said, and also referred to the political philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam that all religious minorities will be free to practice their religion in Pakistan. “The constitution of Pakistan ensures fundamental rights and religious freedom to all the people. But India has snatched all these rights from the people of Kashmir,” he said, adding that India has locked down Kashmir, causing acute shortage of food and medicines, while educational institutions have been closed.

Qureshi said all the modes of communication have been disrupted and there is no internet or television broadcasts while the foreign media and international observers are also not being allowed to enter the valley. “However, the representatives of any human rights organisation are welcome to visit Azad Kashmir, which is really independent in true sense of the word,” he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi on Saturday welcomed the decision by the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss the deteriorating condition in Indian-held Kashmir a major development. Talking to a private news channel, the foreign minister said the discussion by the committee will further highlight the Kashmir issue globally. He also noted that people from all over the world are coming together to show their support for the people of the occupied valley. news desk