Sikhs and Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the Sikhs and Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism and intolerance in the world.

Addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor’s House, she said the Sikh religion has many ideals in common with Islam. Baba Guru Nanak was influenced by Islam’s philosophy of Tauheed (Oneness of God), she added.

The International Sikh Convention is being held from August 31 to September 2 on the initiative of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar to invite suggestions regarding preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November this year. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from across the world are attending the convention.

“Let’s eliminate forces of hatred and intolerance from the world, may they be genocide of Sikhs in Golden Temple, persecution of Muslims in Kashmir, brutality in Palestine or other parts of the world,” she said, and urged the Sikh community to expose India’s inhumane treatment of Muslims and other minorities. Reminding Sikhs of Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings of equality, human dignity and opposition to cruelty, she urged them to become the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

About freedom of religion and rights to minorities in Pakistan, she said today is an important era where the world is moving towards interfaith harmony. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made minorities’ rights an integral part of interfaith harmony in ‘Naya Pakistan’, she added.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister’s decision to build Kartarpur Corridor is indicative of his enlightened vision regarding minorities’ rights and religious freedom in the country. Being a devout follower of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a true welfare state on the pattern of State of Madinah, she added.

Dr Firdous urged the Sikh delegates to project a positive image of Pakistan once they return to their homelands in Europe, the United States and other countries. She said Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached humanism, equality, non-violence and an end to extremist approach.

Separately, in a tweet, Dr Firdous said the whole nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed unprecedented solidarity with the people of Kashmir by observing Kashmir Hour on Friday. She said the prime minister while conveying the sentiments of the nation to the entire world reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to stand and support the suppressed Kashmiri people to the last extent. She said the fascist Narendra Modi is writing a horrible chapter of oppression, suppression and barbarism in the occupied valley.

She said India has made lives of Kashmiri people miserable. The occupied valley, she said, has been disconnected from the whole world for the last 26 days due to continuous curfew, resulting in acute shortage of essential items including food and medicines. Even serious and vulnerable patients are deprived of the medical facility, she lamented.