Modi govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should set alarm bells ringing: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said reports in Indian and international media about Narendra Modi government’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims, the prime minister said in a tweet. He also tagged a story of NDTV with his tweet about the Modi government’s move putting nationality of about four million people in Assam region at stake.

According to the report, after publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, the nationality of around 4.1 million people in Assam, including Muslims, is at stake. The move, the NDTV said, came just weeks after New Delhi struck down the Indian-held Kashmir’s decades-old autonomy.

The NRC was termed mere a witch hunt against Assam’s ethnic minorities, including Muslims, as tens of thousands of paramilitary personnel and police have been posted across the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tagged another article which appeared in the United Kingdom daily ‘The Times’ under headline ‘No papers, no rights: how Modi plans to oust millions of ‘foreigners’ who have lived in India all their lives.’

The international media was alarmed at the Indian government’s push for a list, which is set to strip about two million minority people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship, especially those who had migrated from Bangladesh. Thousands of such people have also been detained in the temporary camps, housed in the state’s prisons.