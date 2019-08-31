Naimal reveals why she did her own hair, makeup on wedding

After marrying actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, artist and former actress Naimal Khawar Khan revealed in an Instagram post that she wore her mother’s wedding dress and did her own hair and makeup on her nikah.

“The moment I realised I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikkah jora. I have always been drawn to old world charm and the nazakat of bridal joras from back in the day. There is also a certain emotional attachment that comes with wearing you mother’s jora,” Naimal Khan wrote.

“Maheen Shah helped me alter it exactly the way I wanted it, preserving its delicacy and purity but also creating something that looks good on me. Having worn it, I can say it was easily the best decision I made.”

“I also did my own hair and makeup because I wanted to keep it simple and minimal,” she continued. “Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy. It’s okay if you don’t want to wear the heaviest jewellery and would rather keep it a little light.”

“Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!”

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan’s simple Nikah ceremony was held in Islamabad on August 25 and was attended by family and close friends who prayed for the newlyweds. Abbasi kept it simple in a plain white shalwar kameez set.

On August 26, a star-studded walima ceremony [reception] of both stars was held in which prominent personalities including DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor and Atif Aslam participated.

Naimal Khawar said goodbye to the entertainment industry after she tied knot with Man Mayal star Hamza Ali Abbasi.

In a post on social media, the actress said that ‘Anaa’ will be her first and last drama serial and that she will not be performing in any drama after that.

“I like to paint and will concentrate on that,” she announced.