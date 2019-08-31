Our drama industry is flourishing despite international defamation campaign: Ahsan Khan

Actor and philanthropist Ahsan Khan said on Saturday in his show that Pakistani dramas were growing well even if internationally, people were trying to defame and deconstruct the country.

“It is of no use, because we are growing,” he said. He took a clear cut jab at India where their actors actually badmouth Pakistani artistes and mostly say that if we will ban them, they will not get work.

Ahsan Khan said, “We’ve become an enormous drama industry and have got internationally recognised so these strategies won’t malign us.” He said this when Faizan Khawaja told him that in 2014, he left showbiz and went to New York City and was standing at Times Square when he bumped into a lot of Indians and Pakistanis. They wanted to take selfies with him as they recognised him so well. They told him that they were big Pakistani drama fans.

Ahsan khan said yes now we have reached way ahead.Naveen Also added that we’ve come a long way and really worked hard for that and we need to try to be good and positive as I have noticed since quite a few days everybody is taking jabs at other on social media dont do that, it will make those happy who want to deconstruct us.

“Try to build each other and support your co-stars. “I support all of female colleagues,” Naveen Waqar said.

Faizan Khawaja also said that taking dig at someone and getting famous for it should end. “These things are way too negative to be practiced. Try to be positive,” he said.