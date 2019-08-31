Petition filed against Fawad Ch for allegedly concealing his assets

A petition to disqualify Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday.

The petition mentioned that Fawad had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It pleads with the court to disqualify the minister under Article 62 (1) (f) from holding public office as he had not disclosed documents containing his proprietary information.

Besides Fawad, the ECP, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been made parties in the petition.