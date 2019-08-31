Pakistan urges world community to act before it’s too late

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has an obligation to resolve the decades-old Kashmir problem by implementing its own resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people to decide their destiny, a senior Pakistani diplomat said Friday, as she warned of a bigger humanitarian crisis in the curfew-bound disputed territory.

“The whole world subscribes to the principle of self-determination. Why should it be denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and, what we ask, are they denied because they are Muslims,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi posed the question in an interview with Al-Arabiya television as India’s military lockdown on Kashmir entered its 26 days.