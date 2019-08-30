Any Indian false flag operation to be dealt with ‘stronger blow’

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday categorically announced that any false flag operation by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be dealt with a stronger blow as Pakistan Army is fully ready to thwart any aggression.

“We are telling the world beforehand that they (India) will do something in Azad Kashmir … I want to make it clear to Narendra Modi that you will be responded with a stronger blow. Here, our army is ready to respond any (Indian) action in Azad Kashmir,” the prime minister said while addressing an event held at the PM Office to mark the ‘Kashmir Hour’.

The ‘Kashmir Hour’ was observed on the prime minister’s call on Friday which featured bunch of activities including vehicular traffic and government machinery coming to standstill besides countrywide rallies to support the Kashmir cause and condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian-held Kashmir.

The gathering marked the presence of hundreds of students from various educational institutions, government employees and people from all walks of life. The doors of PM Office were opened to the general public where the prime minister addressed them. The federal cabinet members and the PTI leaders also accompanied him.

Waving the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir to the tunes of national and Kashmir songs, the gathering chanted slogans ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ and ‘Kashmir Ko Azad Karo’.

The event started with the sounding of sirens at 1157 hours, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir at 1200 hours which followed the recitation of verses from Holy Quran.

The prime minister said the whole nation stands united to support eight million Kashmiri people who have been facing curfew for the last four weeks. He told the gathering that in order to understand the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir, it is essential to know the philosophy of the RSS which was inspired by the Hitler’s Nazism. He said the RSS mindset has engulfed the whole India where the Muslims and other minorities are being targeted. He lamented the silence of the international community on the Kashmir situation and resolved to fight the case of Kashmir at every forum till its freedom.

He said the RSS and BJP neither adhere to the philosophy of Nehru and Gandhi nor the Indian constitution and court verdicts on Kashmir issue. He said he will also highlight the issue at the UN General Assembly to show the world the true face of RSS and BJP government. He said he has apprised the world leaders, foreign media and human rights organisations that RSS mindset will impact the whole world if they kept mum on the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. He said the world must realise that any war between two nuclear powers will not merely impact the subcontinent but the entire world.

The prime minister said before his address at the UN General Assembly, the Pakistan government will launch a campaign to awaken the international community and the human rights organisations to take note of Indian oppression which Modi regime is hiding from media and the Indian opposition parties.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the people for the way they came out on Friday in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and said he is proud of them.

“I am proud of our people in the way they came out on Friday in solidarity with the people of Kashmir – letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi government’s annexation and ethnic cleansing agenda in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK),” the prime minister said in his Twitter message. He said the Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu supremacist ideology and the danger it poses not only to the region but the world.

Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the emotionally charged crowds across the country raised slogans of ‘Kashmir banney ga Pakistan’ and expressed resolve to stand by their oppressed Kashmiri brethren till they get their right of self-determination.

Road traffic stopped at key junctions and the people stood in silence to condemn the gruesome brutalities, being inflicted upon the unarmed civilians in the occupied valley by the occupation forces of India, in pursuance of the racist policy and ideology of the extremist Hindu organisation RSS and the BJP.

Special prayers were offered at Jumma congregations for liberation of Kashmir as miseries of its people are increasing with each passing day since August 5.