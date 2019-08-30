Senate resolution condemns illegal annexation of IHK

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the illegal annexation of the occupied valley by Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

The resolution, moved by Leader of House Shibli Faraz, read that the annexation is an attempt by India to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its racist and fascist agenda. It noted that the annexation is an attempt to undermine the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions which accept the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution observed that in pursuance of the racist and fascist agenda, which is inspired by Nazi Germany, the regime of Narendra Modi is committing another grave crime against humanity by turning Held Kashmir into the world’s biggest and most brutal concentration camp with complete lockdown and closing of all communication links besides arresting, kidnapping, martyring and raping thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The resolution welcomed the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir and reaffirmation by the UN secretary general of commitment to Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir. It also expressed appreciation of the positions taken by friends like China and Turkey as well as Iran whose parliament also passed a resolution in support of the Kashmiri people.

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support for the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit and determination. The House urged the government and all other relevant stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy on Kashmir. It also expressed appreciation to other parliaments, civil society, media and human rights organisations who supported the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Participating in the debate on Kashmir situation, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Modi’s decision has unified the entire Kashmiri leadership. He said Kashmir freedom movement is indigenous in nature and it should remain so. “We have to mobilise the international community on the festering dispute. It is the battle of ideas and we have to engage the media, think tanks and our diaspora to effectively highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory,” he observed.

PPP’s Raza Rabbani regretted the silence of Muslim Ummah on the prevailing situation in the occupied valley. He said there are only three countries – China, Turkey and Iran – who have openly supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. The lawmaker suggested that the parliament should take the initiative to apprise the human rights organisations about the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

Participating in the debate, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri said the entire nation is united on the Kashmir dispute. Voicing concern over curfew and security lockdown in Kashmir, he said Pakistan should extend practical support to the Kashmiri people.

Nighat Mirza condemned the Indian unilateral actions in Kashmir. She said the Muslim Ummah should come forward in support of the Kashmiri people. She said the UN has failed to fulfill its promises made with the Kashmiri people.

Usman Khan Kakkar said Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said Kashmir belongs to the people of Kashmir.

Mohsin Aziz, in his remarks, said the people of occupied Kashmir are valiantly rendering sacrifices to get freedom from the evil clutches of India. He said Pakistan should go ahead with closure of its airspace for India.

Rehman Malik said Modi is a terrorist and his agenda is against Pakistan and Kashmir. He said Modi is carrying out genocide in occupied valley and he should be tried under the war crimes. The House will now meet on Monday at 3 pm.