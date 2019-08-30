Pakistan, India hold technical talks on Kartarpur Corridor

India and Pakistan held a technical meeting at the Zero Point on Friday on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The meeting comprised of a group of 15 officials from each side, officials said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The Kartarpur Zero point is the point at which the Indian side of the corridor and the Pakistani side of the corridor will be converging.

This is the first meeting that is being held after India on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and India are still discussing the modalities regarding opening of the corridor at Narowal on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal, addressing media on Thursday, had said Pakistan was committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November.

Over the past few months, many rounds of meetings have been held on the corridor during which the experts from the two sides discussed its alignment, coordinates and other engineering aspects of the proposed crossing points.

It will be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.