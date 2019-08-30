Kashmir humanitarian crisis worsens as curfew, lockdown enter 26th day

The humanitarian crisis in Indian-held Kashmir has reached an alarming level as the lockdown entered 26th day on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, India has stepped up its state terrorism in the occupied valley, increasing its brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris. It has turned the Kashmir valley into a big open-air jail and a hell for its inhabitants.

Confined to their homes, the residents of the valley are facing acute shortage of edibles, food and life-saving drugs due to the curfew and restrictions.

The occupation forces continue to impose severe communication blackout by snapping all internet, mobile and landlines services and closing the TV channels to hide the ground situation from the world. Local newspapers not only failed to hit the stands but also could not even update their online editions during all these days. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to remain shut as parents are not ready to risk the lives of their children in the prevailing grim situation.

At the same time, the authorities continue a massive crackdown against Hurriyat leaders, political workers and youth. More than 10,000 people have been arrested so far and detained in jails, police stations and makeshift detention centers.

Defying curfew and other restrictions, people staged forceful demonstrations in different areas of the occupied valley to express their resentment against India’s illegal and unilateral decision of repealing the special status of Kashmir.

In a report, Al Jazeera said that India’s brutal measures including mass arrests, communication shutdown and harassment are forcing the people to adopt the course of armed resistance. It said chants of ‘one solution, gun solution’ have recently been heard at the protests in the territory.

The report said that since August 5, when India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir, residents have reported a widespread campaign of police violence and harassment, with more than 150 people suffering injuries from teargas canisters and pellets in clashes with the paramilitary personnel, as security forces rounded up thousands, including children, sometimes in the middle of the night.

On the other hand, the US State Department in a statement raised serious concerns over reports of detentions and continued curfew in the occupied valley, adding that respect for the human rights should be ensured in the territory. As per media reports, the US has also sought details from India regarding the situation in Kashmir. A group of five UN experts on human rights in a statement called for an end to crackdown in Kashmir and demanded of the Indian government to lift curbs on the freedom of expression in the territory.