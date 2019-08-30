Chinese president receives credentials of Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials presented by 10 new ambassadors to China, including Pakistan’s new ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi, at the Great Hall of the People.

The ambassadors were Naghmana A. Hashmi from Pakistan, Didier Dacko from Mali, Lechoo Daniel Setenane from Lesotho, Mohamed A. Al-Dehaimi from Qatar, Graham Hugh Fletcher from Australia, Martin Chedondo from Zimbabwe, Andre Unga from Estonia, Raja Nushirwan from Malaysia, Aishath Azeema from the Maldives, and Saramady Toure from Guinea.