Petition against FBR chief’s appointment dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who headed the bench, heard the petition filed by Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas.

Justice Minallah observed that as the country was facing economic crunch, it had to be seen whether the court could control financial crisis. Why the court should interfere in powers of the executive, he asked.

If the appointment was set aside, the court would be declared responsible, Justice Minallah said, adding that the executive must have taken this decision after due consideration.

IHC bench says matter should be raised in parliament

He said the matter should be raised in parliament through lawmakers as both the executive and parliament were answerable to the public.

The petitioner had argued that the officers of the FBR had been discrimination against by the appointment of Mr Zaidi as FBR chairman and that Articles 240 and 242 of the Constitution had been violated while making this appointment.

After hearing the arguments at large, the IHC bench dismissed the petition and declared it non-maintainable.