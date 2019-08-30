US worried over restrictions, detentions in Indian occupied kashmir

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday said that it was “very concerned” about reports of detentions and restrictions imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As the Indian government’s lockdown of occupied Kashmir continued for the 25th consecutive day on Thursday, hundreds of Kashmiris defied the restrictions and took to the streets in Srinagar and other areas of the disputed territory to stage demonstrations against New Delhi.

Indian troops and police personnel used brute force against the demonstrators, injuring many of them. More than 600 protests have been staged in occupied Kashmir since August 5, when the Indian government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, revoked the special status of the disputed territory, paving the way for outsiders to purchase land and settle there — a move aimed at changing the demography of the Muslim-dominated region.

The US State Department said on Thursday,

“We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and inclusive dialogue with those affected,” according to a statement issued by the department.

The US also called for all stakeholders to maintain peace.

The statement from the State Department comes after US President Donald Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit earlier this week in France.