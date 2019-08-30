Iranian tanker switches course again, heads to Turkey’s Iskenderun: data

ATHENS: An Iranian tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran changed course again on Friday and was heading back to Turkey, shipping data showed.

The Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, was now headed for the southeastern Turkish port of Iskenderun, tracking site Marine Traffic showed.

It is the third time the ship has changed destination in 10 days. Iskenderun is roughly 200 km north of the Baniyas refinery in Syria – the suspected original destination of the tanker.

