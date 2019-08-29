Lightening kills three in Thar as rains lash parts of Sindh

Lightning strikes killed three people and a number of animals in several areas of Thar district as rains lashed parts of Sindh on Thursday.

According to police and hospital sources, a woman, Parma Takar, 30, was killed in village Arjak near Diplo town after being struck by lightning. Separately, two boys identified as Yasin Asharaf and Mumtaz Ali Nohrio were also killed by lightning in village Moujayo near Diplo town.

Dozens of livestock were killed in related incidents in Chhachhro and other areas of Thar.

Islamkot, Chhachhro, Mithi, Diplo, Kaloi, Dahli, Kensar, Nagarparkar, Kasbo and other areas of Thar region received moderate to heavy showers today. Almost all streets and roads in the towns were inundated by gushing rainwater.

Meanwhile, continuous rains for the past three days have played havoc with the infrastructure in almost all towns of Badin district. Several low-lying areas, localities and villages in the district are completely inundated. Similarly, several rain drains are overflowing in Tando Bago sub district while an embankment in Pangrio town has developed a 20-foot breach. Continuous rains have also badly distributed the power supply and telecommunication systems in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, two people were swept away in floodwater near Dadu-Moro Bridge when they were swimming. However, they were rescued by local fishermen and divers. On the other hand, parts of Karachi continued to receive rain on Thursday, after yet another spell of monsoon downpour hit the metropolis on Wednesday, leaving low-lying areas inundated.

As predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a rain system brewing in the Bay of Bengal entered Karachi on Wednesday, turning the weather from hot and humid to mild and breezy, as rain, coupled with thunderstorm, lashed the city.

Around 55 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded at North Karachi, 42mm in Saddar and Jinnah Terminal, and 32mm at Landhi, Kemari and Surjani Town by Thursday morning.