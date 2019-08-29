China expresses resolve to foment ties with Pakistan in diverse fields

China has reaffirmed its resolve to work together with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and improve defence cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the region. This was stated by Chinese Defence Ministry’s Spokesman Ren Guoqiang during his monthly briefing in Beijing on Thursday. He said given the complex security situation in the region, China is willing to work together with Pakistan to implement the consensus between the two heads of states. The spokesman said China and Pakistan are strategic partners and iron brothers that help each other. He said the visit of Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission of China, General Xu Qiliang to Pakistan was very successful. General Xu Qiliang led a high-level delegation to Pakistan and held separate meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi and discussed issues of mutual interest, besides regional peace and stability. His visit took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian move to revoke autonomous status of occupied Kashmir and its bifurcation into Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh.