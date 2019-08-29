COAS visits formation of Strike Corps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formation of Strike Corps.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was briefed on the state of operational preparedness.

“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” the COAS said. Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Strike Corps had critical and decisive role in war.