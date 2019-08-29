A killer invades an ’80s summer camp in ‘American Horror Story — 1984’ trailer

A group of counselors at a summer camp find themselves confronted with a killer in the trailer for American Horror Story: 1984. The ninth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series premieres September 18th on FX. Set in – you guessed it – 1984, the latest installment of the horror anthology is an homage to Eighties slasher flicks like the Friday the 13th franchise. The new series stars AHS regulars Emma Roberts, Billy Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern as counselors who venture to the woodsy, lakeside camp to make a quick buck, but soon find themselves confronted with dead bodies in the road, a suspicious chef, an escapee from a psychiatric hospital and a knife-wielding slasher on the loose.