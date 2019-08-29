Pakistani fashion parades on US soil

Fashion Parade opened its doors to New York City at Christie’s on Tuesday at its inaugural event in the United States. Presenting with Citi as it’s headline sponsor, the event showcased art and fashion by six South Asian designers and an art exhibition featuring South Asian artist’s curated by Christie’s.

Fashion Parade is aimed at an international audience in efforts to create awareness about Asian fashion, art and culture through the fusion of traditional customs with modern trends. This year’s designers will include Ali Xeeshan, Faiza Samee, Kamiar Rokni, Elan, Delhi Vintage Co and Rabani and Rakha by RAAZ.

Fashion Parade Creator & Event Director Sadia Siddiqui expanded her efforts beyond the European market to promote cultural diversity and craftsmanship to a global audience. Sadia Siddiqui who is also the creative director for the event shares her reasons for bringing the show from London to NYC, “Fashion Parade will change the narrative and perceptions toward fashion designers in South Asia, who are exceptionally talented but not well-known in the West. We are about celebrating diversity.”

Presenting sponsor Citi is supporting the project and its core value of cross-cultural inclusion. Ida Liu, Head of Citi Private Bank, North America, said, “As a private bank to Global Citizens in more than 100 countries, we value Fashion Parade’s mission of promoting cultural diversity and Citi is honored to be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Fashion Parade in the U.S. It is a great pleasure to provide these talented, diverse group of artist and designers with a platform to share their work with a new and global audience.”

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) also partnered with Fashion Parade and will host a post-event panel discussion between its faculty and participating designers. Dr. Mary Davis, Dean of FIT’s School of Graduate Studies, noted that the school was “extremely pleased to be partnering with Fashion Parade to explore the creative work of an exciting group of designers from an area of the world where fashion and the arts are a dynamic cultural force, but not yet well-known in America.”

Over the last five years, Fashion Parade has represented South Asian fashion in London with events at the Kensington Palace, Saatchi Gallery and Mandarin Oriental. It is a creative platform that celebrates diversity while bridging cross-cultural divides by bringing talented artists into the global limelight as designers and fashion experts collaborate under one creative avenue.