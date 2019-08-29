Matthew McConaughey turns professor

Well… alright! Matthew McConaughey is adding a new title to his growing resume: professor. The legendary actor and Texas native is now a professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication, E! News can confirm.

What’s more? The Beach Bum star will begin his new role in the fall 2019 term, which technically starts today.

Naturally, the 49-year-old actor will join the department of Radio-Television-Film, where he’ll continue his work as the Script to Screen instructor. In 2015, he signed on as a co-teacher for the class with faculty member and director, Scott Rice.

Kathleen Mabley, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Moody College of Communications, shared the exciting announcement with E! News.

“He’ll still teach the same class, Script to Screen, but now as an official employee he has the ability to also mentor students, explore teaching other classes and participate in all of the University events,” she said in a statement.

She added, “The frequency that he’ll attend the Script to Screen course this fall all still just depends on his schedule.”

What’s more? The Beach Bum star will begin his new role in the fall 2019 term, which technically starts today

As of now, the Serenity actor is attached to two film projects that have yet to be released in theatres, The Gentlemen and Sing 2. He’s currently filming Sing 2, according to his IMDb page. Additionally, Noah Isenberg, Chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film at UT, told E! News, “As you can imagine, there’s genuine excitement among the students, faculty and staff. McConaughey has taken his teaching in the Department of Radio-Television-Film very seriously over the years, and he brings a level of professional experience and accomplishment that is quite rare.”

Isenberg added, “The official title Professor of Practice is a way to recognize those achievements and to express a continued commitment from both sides.”

The news of his role in the RTF department is definitely a full-circle moment, as the Academy Award winner earned his film degree from UT Austin in 1993. And it seems he’s more than ready to share his knowledge and go back to his roots.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said, according to UT’s news site. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art-no matter the time or generation.”

He continued, “The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

The only way to sum up Matthew’s exciting new venture is with a good ole Hook ‘Em!