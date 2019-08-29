Three tortured bodies found in a park in Karachi

Police on Thursday recovered three bodies from a park located in the Boat Basin locality of the port city.

The victims were reportedly homeless and worked as cart vendors in the area. Police said they died after suffering head injuries from bricks.

Police have revealed that the bodies were discovered in Bakhtawar Park which is located near Boat Basin.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Amsheer Afzal and Ali Hasan.

The bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post mortem.

Police said an investigation was underway, adding that the guard of the park had been questioned and video from CCTV cameras was being viewed.