Pakistan approaches world on worsening crisis in IHK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reached out to French and Jordanian top leadership to apprise them of the deteriorating situation in Indian-held Kashmir following Modi government’s August 5 decision to revoke special status of the occupied valley.

In a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister said the illegal and unilateral steps taken by New Delhi in the occupied valley are against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law, the PM Office said in a press release.

Imran Khan highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of Held Kashmir and its demographic structure. He underlined that the actions taken by India pose a grave risk to peace and security of the region.

The prime minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the occupied valley in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire region. He apprised the French president of the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the occupied valley, which has been under curfew since August 05.

President Macron said France is closely observing the situation in Kashmir, and underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed the French president on Pakistan’s efforts to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The French president appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan called Jordanian King Abdullah II to highlight the deteriorating situation in the occupied valley. The prime minister said India’s illegal and repressive policies in Held Kashmir have not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region. Through its unilateral and fascist actions, he said, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said the international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

King Adbullah II said Jordan is closely following the developments in Kashmir. He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan will also consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah to apprise him of latest developments in the occupied valley. He highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5. He said the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, resulting from the total lockdown of valley, requires urgent and effective response from the international community.

He said that the international human rights bodies and the global media have highlighted the Indian atrocities, including suppression of religious freedom on the occasion of Eid al Azha. He further underlined that India may try to divert the world attention from grave human rights violations by staging a false flag operation and placing the blame on Pakistan. He expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah thanked the foreign minister for his detailed briefing. He noted with concern the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and underlined the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

During a meeting with a five-member delegation of British parliamentarians in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that the nefarious attempts by India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir is a clear violation of numerous UNSC resolutions on the disputed region. He said the UNSC consultation on Kashmir dispute, which India frenetically tried to stop, is a testimony to the fact that it is an internationally recognised dispute.

The members of the UK parliamentary delegation recognised Pakistan’s concerns regarding the latest developments in Indian-held Kashmir. They said continued curfew as well as potentially serious human rights abuses in the valley are not being reported due to the blanket media blackout, which deserves attention of the international community.