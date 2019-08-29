Kashmir remains cut off from world for 24th day

The Kashmir valley remained cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day on Wednesday as the Indian security forces continued to impose curfew and other restrictions on the innocent people.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Indian-held Kashmir is under strict lockdown since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced repeal of Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian security forces have converted the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying army and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations. However, the people of Kashmir, repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions, have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation.

Due to severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including food and life-saving medicines, and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. All internet and communication services and TV channels are closed in the valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since August 5. Schools also continue to register a very thin attendance of students in contrast to staff presence, according to the officials.

On the other hand, almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails. Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have also been detained. Those arrested include even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Shah Faisal. The crackdown is so massive that jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centers.

On the Line of Control, Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing in Khoi Ratta Sector in early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), no casualties were reported. Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated the fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, two civilians including a three-year-old girl were martyred and three others injured when the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along the LoC.

The Foreign Office Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest against the Indian ceasefire violations. Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Faisal condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along LoC. He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side to permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.