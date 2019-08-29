National anthem, sirens to mark ‘Kashmir Hour’ tomorrow

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said the entire nation will participate in the ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday, by gathering at their respective nearby open areas or workplaces, ensuring unwavering and full support to the people of Kashmir for their just cause.

At 1200 hours on Friday, sirens will sound of all across the country to formally mark the start of observation of the Kashmir Hour in response to the national call given by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the recent address to the nation, he said at a conference held here to discuss ceremonies for the upcoming Defence and Martyrs Day.

He said after the sirens, the national anthem besides the anthem of Kashmir will be played and the entire nation will participate in the Kashmir Hour observance. He urged the youth, especially the students, to ensure their participation for expressing unflinching support to their Kashmiri brethren. National heros, representatives of media and show biz personalities will fully participate in the programme.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.

Referring to the upcoming Defence Day, the ISPR chief said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis (victorious), while ceremonies will be held across the country. He said the slogan ‘Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)’ will be featured in the day’s events. The main event at the GHQ will not take place in the evening this year. Instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Major General Ghafoor maintained that the program to visit the home of every martyr was initiated last year and will continue as the response is very good. He urged the people to display pictures of the martyrs in streets and residential areas, and express gratitude by visiting their families.

He said the great nations always remember their martyrs. He said the ceremonies to mark the day will also be held in each formation and different cities. In connection with the Defense day, weapons’ exhibitions will also be held in cantonments.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that entire Pakistani nation will express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Friday from 12 to 12:30pm. In a tweet, she shared the detailed programme:

Traffic will be halted for half an hour.

If the parliament is in session, the gathering of PM shall be outside PM Office on Constitution Avenue.

Main spots for protests to be identified in all districts.

Deputy Commissioners to coordinate.

MPAs/public representatives to observe protests in their respective constituencies.