Justice Isa, Justice Alam become new members of Judicial Commission, SJC

Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday became the newest members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and Judicial Commission, respectively, after the retirement of Supreme Court (SC) senior judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

According to the details, SJC is authorised to review and prosecute the charges against the judges. The appointments of the judges are recommended to the higher judiciary from the judicial commission after evaluating professional competency and antecedents. Justice Mushir Alam became the member of the Supreme Judicial Council while Justice Faez Isa became part of the Judicial Commission. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high profile cases including Panama case. His tenure ended on August 27 whereas Justice Azmat was sworn in as SC judge on June 01 in 2012.

He was administered the oath by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.