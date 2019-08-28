KP Assembly condemns brutalities committed India in Kashmir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutalities committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir. Those who participated in the debate include Parliamentary leaders of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, PML (N) Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Maulana Lutfur Rehman of JUI (F). The parliamentary leaders said India can’t suppress the Kashmir Freedom movement by abolishing the special status of Kashmir and use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris. They regretted silence of the United Nations over deteriorating situation and human rights violations in the occupied territory. Speaking on the occasion, newly elected members of the Assembly from Kurram, South and North Waziristan districts stressed the need for restoration of mobile phone service and clearance of mines from the area.