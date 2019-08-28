Qatar peace talks: Taliban spox promises ‘good news’

We will soon have good news for own Muslim and independence-seeking nation, Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Wednesday ahead of the start of negotiations with the American officials in Qatar on the sixth day of the current round of crucial talks.

“We are closer to the agreement,” Shaheen tweeted in Pashto. He had earlier said the Taliban and the US were now holding discussions on a mechanism for the implementation of the agreement that would be signed in the presence of international guarantors.

No date has yet been decided for the signing, he said, adding the agreement will be inked in Qatar, where the Taliban have political headquarters. He did not share details of the agreement.

Shaheen refused to provide anything about the draft but had earlier stated on several occasions that the talks had been focused on a time line for the foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban assurances that they will not allow Afghan soil to be used by foreign militants against the US, its western allies and any other country.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, however; insisted that the US wants a comprehensive peace deal and withdrawal is part of it. He said US also wants the Taliban declare ceasefire and start negotiations with the Afghan government.

Intra-Afghan dialogue will begin within two weeks of the signing of the peace agreement, according to an understanding between the Taliban and the US.

Taliban and the US started talks in October and are now holding ninth round that will be followed by intra-Afghan dialogue. Sources in Qatar said the talks resumed Wednesday afternoon to review draft of the agreement which is in three languages English, Dari and Pashto so there is no difference in the drafts.

Khalilzad will travel to Kabul after he finalised the agreement to share details with the Afghan leaders. He is also likely to visit Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders on the peace deal.

Signing of the peace agreement will be followed by intra-Afghan dialogue, planned in Norway, within two weeks of the announcement of the agreement.

US ambassador John R Bass on Wednesday criticised the Taliban for threatening a telecom company in Afghanistan, hours after Taliban blew up tower of a telecom company.

“Taliban say they want peace and that we are close to a deal that promotes a settlement, but at the same time they are destroying telecom and other infrastructure Afghans depend on. Should we and Afghans pay attention to what they say, or what they do? It is long past the time for violence and attacks to end<” ambassador Bass wrote on Twitter.