Durable peace essential for regional growth: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said durable peace in the region was a key to achieve sustainable development and economic growth.

He expressed these views while talking to a parliamentary delegation of Afghanistan at the Parliament House. The Leader of the House was flanked by Senators Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hidayatullah and Prof Dr Mehar Taj Roghani.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan wants peace to flourish in the region and beyond and has supported the Afghan dialogue process as it a shared responsibility. “A peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan and the whole region”, Leader of the House maintained. He also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegates. Both the sides deliberated on enhancing trade, economic activities and regional connectivity for mutual growth.

Shibli Faraz termed Afghan owned and Afghan led solution to end Afghan imbroglio and to pave the way for long lasting peace in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan”, Senator Shibli said. He said that Pakistan welcomes the dialogue process and issue can be better resolved through negotiations and consultations. He, however, maintained that political settlement of the issue can only be made by the Afghan themselves. Pakistan would continue to support Afghanistan for its early rehabilitation, reconstruction, and economic revival in the post settlement, he observed.

Leader of the House in the Senate said that the visit of Afghan Parliamentary delegation highly important and there is huge scope for benefiting from each other experience. He said that Pakistan has always stood by the side of their Afghan brethren in testing times. He underscored the need for broadening the bilateral cooperation in new areas and emphasized strong people to people contacts for removing misperceptions and to develop strong linkages. Senator Shibli Faraz also highlighted the plight of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that people in the occupied Kashmir are being subjected to inhuman torture and facing the brutalities of the Indian forces. The Afghan government and the people should support the cause of Kashmir. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan is planning to send delegations to different countries for raising the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in the occupied region by the Indian Forces. Pakistani side called for finding common solution to the common problems confronting both Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries share common religion, faith, culture and history.

The Head of the visiting Afghan delegation Senator Mohammed Asif Sediqi thanked the Senate leadership for warm welcome to Pakistan. He said that Afghanistan cannot forget the support extended by Pakistan especially during the Afghan war for hosting millions of Afghan refugees. He said that we also appreciate the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts carried out by Pakistan in different regions of Afghanistan and express the hope that this support would be extended for developing the health infrastructure in the country. He said that there is a need to improve the legislation on both sides to facilitate the enhancement of bilateral trade. He also lauded the role played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. He said that the Kashmir is not only a problem of Pakistan and Afghanistan rather an issue of whole Muslim Ummah. He said that the Kashmiris are being subjected to torture and brutalities. He said that we support Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir.

The members of the Afghan delegation said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing the threat of terrorism and extremism and should find a common solution to this. The leader of the delegation said that youth needs to be extended more scholarships to provide them an opportunity to learn about Pakistani culture and traditions besides seeking higher qualifications. He also called for enhanced trade links besides removing visa barriers. Leader of the House assured all out support in taking up these issues at appropriate level to pave the way for enhanced mutual linkages and bilateral cooperation.