Poverty an alarming issue

Sir: Poverty is one of the alarming issues in Pakistan. According to the national nutrition survey of 2018, 73 percent children are facing the blood deficiency in Pakistan because of improper food they take.

Because of poverty they cannot get fruits and meat that is essential for them. 30 percent children are underweight. Moreover, poor children are unable to get proper education because of governments never bother to provide good facilities in schools. In the same way, that shows poverty has increased roughly from 30% to 40% during the past.

I want draw the attention of government to take action stern measures to eradicate poverty.

M AKRAM KOLWAI

Via E-mail