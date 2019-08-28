Sir: While Pakistan’s main political parties, its establishment, the media and people have realized that they need to distance themselves and eradicate seeds of extremism sown by Zia junta, it is unfortunate that India is on a fast track to promote and institutionalize Hindu supremacist, fundamentalism and fan the poison of mob violence.

It is unfortunate that India established by its founding fathers to function as a democratic secular state is fast deteriorating into a country where armed unruly mobs lynch members of minority faiths and even Dalits who in this age are treated as untouchables.

If this lynch India mindset prevails it will engulf our neighbor in such deep trouble that its economy will slow down and insecurity of its minorities, will boost insurgencies. India with its diverse population cannot afford this, nor can the subcontinent.

One hopes that sanity prevails in India. How can India which boasts of being largest democracy in the world justify clamping of curfew in IOK, confining six million Kashmiris within homes, cutting all lines of communication and arresting all political leaders? Nazi Germany failed to exterminate Jews and so have numerous others who embarked on such sinister agendas.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore