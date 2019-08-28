Stuck in 1947 India

Chanting the song of being the biggest democracy of the world, India is making developments in science and technology. Yet, it seems to be stuck in 1947 when it comes to peace and progression in the region as well as its relationship with Pakistan. A country that has completed its pursuit of space has closed its eyes towards the message of global peace. What to do with a $2.597 trillion economy if India does not know the meaning of human rights!

Putting the whole valley under curfew for the last four weeks, the Indian government has amended its constitution for ‘military-terrorist infiltration’ in the disputed territory of Kashmir. This is the height of being crueller. The modern world works on the principles of compassion, co-operation and prestige, whereas India only seeks the pleasure of the majority, even if it means to do something morally wrong with the innocent people.

Recent alteration in Article 370 of the Indian Constitution witnesses India’s atrocious will of hierarchical captivity of Kashmir and opposes all the resolutions of the UN.

India is putting pressure to colonise Kashmir through sheer efforts of ethnic cleansing in the territory; motivating Indians to purchase assets in Kashmir, thus, turning the land of beauty into the land of bloodshed.

Apart from various border combats, India enforced Pakistan to come into a state of war four times in the history–1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999.

All the efforts to de-escalate tensions between both countries have been buried by India under the summits concluded in Shimla, Agra and Lahore from time to time.

Breach of ceasefire agreements on the part of India proved the biggest democracy does not want to come out of the deadly memories of 1947.

On the other hand, the world has seen Pakistan using up thousands of its men and immense resources for maintaining harmony in the region. It still stands firm on its stance of global peace. By releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and opening Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan has shown the highest peace gesture. But, repulsive behaviour of the government of India is a true reflection of its rivalry against peace-makers and its national philosophy of agreeing to disagree.

The world has become a global village, but India seems to be a local village with mobbed ideology, substandard convictions and pierced social norms. That is why it keeps on initiating border skirmishes against Pakistan and is vehemently retaliated every time. India first instigated the war against Pakistan in October 1947 for achieving the annexation of Kashmir. The same story is being repeated these days as people fear the break out of the atomic war between the two countries.

Since the episodes of the genocide of the Muslims from the time of partition, India has appeared to be militarily hostile with Pakistan.

Violating the LOC Code of Conduct many times, it keeps on sticking to its so-called weaker stance, which is sufficient to disturb peace and prosperity of the region. Pakistan’s neighbouring country has insanely knotted itself to the cause of gaining control over disputed Kashmir which is a Muslim majority state–69 per cent–out of a total population of 13 million.

A country that promises to be the wheel of democracy has shackled the Kashmiri women in their houses and cut off the supply of food and medicines. Kashmiris have been deprived of internet access and communication with the world.

Being a country that beats its Muslim natives for eating meat, India is doing everything to fulfil its uncontrollable desire of curbing all voices. The people of IOK are being killed since 1947, but collective sacrifices of Kashmiris have magnified the strength of freedom movement.

Present-Day India, under the leadership of PM Modi, has been seen by the world a fearful country with lots of security quandaries. They just need to make Pakistan insecure to achieve their security. India is a country of diversity, but the health of ideologies seems to be run away from the minds of the state gurus, who are just reluctant to clear the air.

The views of the Indian media upon current unrest in Kashmir have added fuel to fire. The Indian media usually relies on false assumptions and underdeveloped strategies, which have been proved wrong through the years. Media in India has changed the minds of its folks to the extreme level, and they have transmuted themselves back to the 1940s with the same amount of disgust for the Muslims. India is stuck in a time-warp.

Up to 1947, Indian Hindus were dutifully offensive with the Muslims under the effect of religion. Today, Pakistan is renovating the temples, and India has imposed a ban on the construction of mosques. Since inception, India has kept on playing with the waters of Pakistan and Pakistan respects the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Pakistan supports the right of freedom of IOK, and India takes it as a training camp for its military troops. Poor India is just stuck in 1947!

The writer is a researcher and journalist