Effective media projection and Kashmir

After Modi-led Indian Government’s military clampdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP-dominated Lok Sabah abrogated Articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. This took away the Kashmiris’ right of the state autonomy; granting all Indians the right to purchase property in Jammu and Kashmir and settle there. This has been done to change the demography of the State on a long-term basis. Also, the Modi Government broke the State into two federally controlled Union territories to be called Ladakh (Buddhist-majority) and a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with these measures, the Modi Government and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir started crushing the sentiment of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by terrorising them through arrests and extrajudicial killings as well as blinding the protestors by the use of pellet guns. Under the cover of arrests, it is believed that the Indian forces have been busy carrying out the genocide of the Kashmiris. It is the 20th day of the lockdown of the Kashmir Valley, where all the Hurriyat and other Kashmiri leaders have been arrested and are kept in custody, probably out of the valley, in the Indian jails.

Moreover, as per Pakistani and the foreign media reports, the majority of young people, above 14 years of age, have been arrested in front of their parents at midnight by breaking into the Kashmiris’ houses. As per Western media reports, the arrested young men have been flown by C-130s to languish in the Indian jails for two years, under the black law, called TADA. By doing so, the Indian Government wants to kill all young men expected to play an active part in the freedom struggle. However, they are being shown as missing persons as the government declares only a limited number of persons under custody in the Indian jails.

Hence, it is quite clear the Modi Government is using its military power to carry out the genocide of the Kashmiri youth.

Due to the above situation, the human rights office of the UN at Geneva has asked India to lift the curfew; restore telephone service and the internet in Jammu and Kashmir and stop the use of the force. A few days before, the Genocide Watch, US, had also cautioned the world that there was a possibility of the genocide of the Kashmiris by the Indian forces during the curfew period. Therefore, Pakistan is trying to convince the world powers that this grave situation needs their attention to exert pressure on India to ease the situation and stop Kashmiris’ genocide, as it is necessary to avert the chances of a war between two nuclear-capable neighbours.

While the above-described situation in the Kashmir Valley is pathetic, it is encouraging to note the ISPR and the Pakistani media houses have projected the Kashmir situation quite well. So much so that the Indian Chief of the Army Staff remarked in his address to the retired officers that Pakistan had surprised India in fighting the information warfare. Also, this time, the foreign media, especially the Western media, including New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, and Wall Street Journal have forthrightly projected Pakistan’s position related to the ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir.

These media outlets have projected the correct situation in Kashmir to the extent that the Indian media, which has toed the government line by airing concocted stories about the Kashmir situation, blamed the BBC and New York Times for showing self-made videos of the Kashmir situation. These media channels strongly rejected the Indian media’s allegations and vowed to keep reflecting the true situation in the Kashmir Valley and all aforementioned media channels are fairly doing the same.

In view of the above discussion, it can be concluded that due to an impressive projection of the Kashmir situation by the ISPR and the Pakistani media, which is reinforced by the Western media, sufficient political pressure is being exerted on India to lift the curfew, communications and internet restrictions and stop the Kashmiris’ arrests and extrajudicial killings. This is quite evident from the statements given by the presidents and the prime ministers of Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, the UK, France and Germany as well as the foreign ministers of China and Russia.

China fully supported Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir situation. Meanwhile, all other major powers and the Muslim countries have favoured a bilateral solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, thus, rejecting India’s stance that Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter. The issue is still recognised by the UNSC, which is why the Kashmir situation was discussed in the Security Council meeting on August 16, 2019.

The writer is a former Research Fellow of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), and Senior Research Fellow of Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad