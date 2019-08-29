agenciesLok Baithak session to take place at Lok Virsa today

The Research & Media Department of Lok Virsa is holding its 10th sitting session of Lok Baithak at Media Centre today (Thursday) from 4pm to 6pm. This time Lok Baithak would discuss the “Traditional Musical Family of Patiala”. The main purpose of the Lok Baithak is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities. These Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism, camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organisational spirit, and above all as hub of promotion of art and culture in these communities. This programme is open to the people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities in the style that they themselves are the speakers and listeners with the Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only.