Solidarity to be shown with Kashmiris on Friday: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) of the Armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed resolve to continue Army tradition of visiting members of each martyr of Pakistan’s Army and pay respects for their brave sacrifice.

The DG ISPR was addressing a conference related to the Defence Day, where he discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans for showing solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday.

On the subject, the DG ISPR said that as per the government’s plan, at 12 pm, sirens will be rung across the country in solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 30 (Friday).

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this year there is a change in the format of the Defence Day ceremony and the main ceremony will be held at the general headquarters.

The Army chief will also meet the bereaved families of martyrs and Ghazis.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that a program was launched last year to go to the house of every martyr. This year also we will reach out to the residence of every martyr. He appealed the people to visit the bereaved families of martyrs and express their gratitude to them.

Asif Ghafoor said that the pictures of martyrs will be put on display. He said the great nations always remember their martyrs.

He said the slogan “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan(Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” will be featured in the day’s events. The main event at GHQ will not take place in the evening this year; instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Shortly after the statement by ISPR, cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed his participation in ‘Kashmir Hour’ and called on people to take part.

“Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar-e-Quaid at 12pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren,” said Afridi on Twitter. “”On 6 Sep, I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan today said that Pakistan will give a “strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday”, Radio Pakistan reported. She said that people will come out at noon and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A day earlier, more than a thousand students rallied in Muzaffarabad to denounce India’s downgrading of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators chanted “We want freedom” and denounced human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran will address the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 to highlight Indian atrocities in ocucpied Kashmir.