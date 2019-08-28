Pakistan calls for boosting UN observer mission in Kashmir amid escalating tensions

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has proposed the strengthening of the United Nations Military Observer Mission in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, as New Delhi’s illegal annexation of the disputed state has heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbors, according to informed sources.

The request was made by Pakistani Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi during a meeting with a top UN peacekeeping official on Tuesday, as she continued briefing relevant world body officials and diplomats on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, now in its fourth week of curfews and lockdown.

Ambassador Lodhi urged Khalid Khairi, acting under-secretary-general of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations and political and peace-building Affairs, to take steps to enhance UNMOGIP’s monitoring and strength along the LoC as Indian troops have been repeatedly violating it.