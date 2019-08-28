PM Imran Khan expected to focus on Kashmir situation at UN next month: Asad Khan

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected next month to highlight the “gravity of the situation” in Indian Occupied Kashmir where India’s crackdown has created a serious crisis, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has said.

“The prime minister will be most likely coming to the General Assembly session and participating in the (high-level) General Debate,” Ambassador Khan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, a leading US financial newspaper. “That will be an opportunity for us to highlight the issue and the gravity of the situation.”