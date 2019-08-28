PM Imran Khan expected to focus on Kashmir situation at UN next month: Asad Khan

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected next month to highlight the “gravity of the situation” in Indian Occupied Kashmir where India’s crackdown has created a serious crisis, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has said.“The prime minister will be most likely coming to the General Assembly session and participating in the (high-level) General Debate,” Ambassador Khan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, a leading US financial newspaper. “That will be an opportunity for us to highlight the issue and the gravity of the situation.”