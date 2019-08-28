China reaffirms support to Pakistan on Kashmir

Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed reaffirmation of China’s full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture.

Underscoring the importance of the time-tested China-Pakistan strategic partnership, he conveyed the Chinese leadership’s commitment to the time-honoured tradition of both countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest.

General Xu is leading a high-level delegation to Pakistan to discuss issues of mutual interest for Pakistan and China, the PM Office said in a press release said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the unique quality of the time-tested Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, describing it as an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond. The prime minister thanked China for supporting Pakistan’s approach to the UNSC following India’s unilateral and illegal actions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

During the meeting, it was agreed that Pakistan and China will continue to closely consult and coordinate for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance. The prime minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, the continuing indefensible lockdown of millions of Kashmiris in the occupied valley for last three weeks, the dire human rights and the humanitarian situation there, and the threat to peace and security posed by India’s actions.

The prime minister underlined that India can stage a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes. He reiterated that the curfew in Held Kashmir must be immediately lifted and the international human rights organisations be allowed to visit the valley to have an objective assessment of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding there. He also underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in Kashmir have the potential to spark a wave of extremism and India’s reckless actions can destabilize the region immeasurably.

General Xu Qiliang conveyed greetings of President Xi Jinping as well as that of Premier Li Keqiang and reiterated Beijing’s resolve to work for further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a broad range of areas. He underlined that the South Asia region needs stability and economic development and resolution of outstanding disputes, and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing these goals.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan deeply values China’s defence cooperation and support on issues of its national security. The president was talking to Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He acknowledged unique, all-weather and time-tested China-Pakistan friendship and China’s support for Pakistan at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral steps in Kashmir. The visiting delegation assured Pakistan of China’s continued support.