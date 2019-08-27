NA body unhappy over removal of Pakistani doctors by Saudi Arabia

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has expressed strong displeasure over the removal of services of Pakistani doctors having MS degrees by Saudi Healthcare Commission.

The commission took notice over the fake report for not having training components as part of their degrees.

MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi chaired the 5th meeting of the NA Body held in Committee Room of Health Ministry, Kohsar Block, G-5 Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Health Minister took up the matter with Saudi government and strongly protested against the action taken by Saudi Health Care Commission. The Committee directed the ministry to hold an inquiry on the issue and submit its report to the Committee.

The Committee expressed its concern over the non-compliance of the Committee recommendation by the PMDC as they failed to submit the reason for removal of its 04 Board Members from its composition. It decided to approach the provincial governments and Prime Minister Secretariat to know the reasons behind the act.

The NA Body National Health Services discussed the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2018 (moved by Riaz Fatyana, MNA). After detailed deliberations on the said Bill, the Committee unanimously passed the “Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2018” without any amendment.

The Committee also discussed the Federal Newborn Screening Bill, 2019 (moved by Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak, MNA). After detailed deliberations on the said Bill the Committee directed the ministry to arrange meeting with the Mover and make consensus on the said legislation and come up with the proposals for onward consideration of the Committee.

The Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination further discussed the Calling Attention Notice No. 9 regarding non-functioning of BHUs and Dispensaries in rural areas of Islamabad. It agreed with the proposals of the ministry however, directed to fix the time scale for up-gradation of BHUs and Dispensaries. The Committee further directed that priority should be given to local doctors and staff to be posted in BHUs and Dispensaries for its smooth functioning.

The Committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) however, directed to fill the vacant posts at the earliest to overcome the load of patients at PIMS.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Dr Seemi Bokhari, Fouzia Behram, Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr Samina Matloob, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr Darshan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James Iqbal, Ramesh Lal, Shams-un-Nisa, movers of the bill and adviser on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.