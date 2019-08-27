Converting Gandhi’s India into Hitler’s Germany

Once again, hyper nationalists are hijacking the world as it happened in the early 1920s and 1930s. That occupation of power culminated in Second World War. The situation is no different now. The Modi-led India and the Trump-led America are glaring examples of that nationalism.

In the 1920s and 1930s, Hitler-led Nazi party exploited nationalistic sentiments in Germany, while in Italy Mussolini’s fascists vigorously ignited those feelings. The foundations of both ideologies were racial superiority, hatred against the rest of the world, excessive pride in their own identities, exploiting First World War treaties to further augment nationalist feelings, flaring up of social class differences, sensitising national security, and most importantly, the carnage of liberal ideologies and human rights. Though Hitler and Mussolini had many philosophical and ideological resemblances, the most glaring one was that both the leaders brought the world to a catastrophe just to appease their right-wing populace.

Freedom of expression was considered a threat to national security in both Germany and Italy. Voices in dissent were not allowed, and suppression of minorities was common. More than six millions Jews were killed because they were considered an impediment to equitable distribution of wealth. Religious persecution was at its peak, and criticising government policies was considered a high treason crime. Hatred and animosity against immigrants had also become part of their culture. That venom had reached such a level in the late 1930s that no return was possible. The result is still in front of the world-the death of eighty-five million people and destruction of half of the world’s infrastructure.

Once again, the world stands at a critical juncture. Jingoistic leaders are in power in some of the most important countries of the world. No continent is exempt. From the United States to Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, India, Israel and Turkey, nationalism is making its roots stronger everywhere. The current situation of the world has many similarities with that of the pre-World War Two.

Once again, the world stands at a critical juncture. Jingoist leaders are in power in some of the most important countries of the world

Ever since Narendra Modi took office in New Delhi, regional stability is at stake. The past of Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujaratis not hidden from the world. More than two thousand Muslims were killed, and their property set on fire by RSS jingoists under Modi’s watch in 2002. With the epithet of the ‘Gujarat butcher’, Modi came to power in New Delhi in 2014 with a great majority.

In the elections of 2014, Modi rose to prominence with the ideals of neo-liberal economics. Modi promised to alleviate poverty, reduce unemployment, encourage foreign direct investment and ensure inclusive development. His failure to fulfill what he promised compelled him to use the religious and nationalistic card in the elections of 2019. The self-proclaimed surgical strike following the Uri attack, the Pulwama incident and the Balakot strike further paved the way for Modi’s success. Though he won the election, the succeeding generations of India would have to pay the price.

Like Hitler’s Germany, in Modi’s India, the plight of minorities, especially Muslims, is worsening day by day. Hatred and prejudice against Muslims have reached such a level that in Madhya Pradesh a Hindu man refused a food delivery because the delivery boy was Muslim. Freedom of expression is being curtailed. Journalists who are biased towards the government are praised with state awards. Independent journalists who criticise government policies are declared anti-national.

Nehru’s legacy of pluralism and secularism is being engulfed by the RSS-sponsored narrative of Hindutva (hegemony of Hindus). Akhand Bharat (undivided India)is being replaced by Hindutva. Many democratic and secular writers and artists have returned their national awards as a protest against the rising fascism. The glories for which Gandhi had fought, which Nehru had preserved, and which millions of democrats loved better than life, seem to be on the verge of breaking into fragments. The mounting hatred against Muslims and Kashmiris is not only a threat to regional stability but could also cause a serious blow to Indian federalism and democracy.

There was a severe storm in the Indian power corridors ever since President Donald Trump offered mediation on the Kashmir dispute on the claim that Modi had requested him to mediate. Despite the rejection of Trump’s statement by the Indian foreign ministry, the pressure on Modi from right-wing jingoists still remained intact. That compelled him to take an extreme step and settle the ‘issue’, once and for all. Modi is wedded to the delusion that the revocation of the special status would de-internationalise the issue, and make it easy for him to replicate Israel’s West Bank model of changing demography in the valley.

Alarm bells have been sounded in Pakistan and Kashmir, as both are major stakeholders. The unilateral decision of tinkering with an issue, which is internationalised by the United Nations’ resolutions and many others bilateral arrangements, could bring both countries to the verge of a catastrophic war, bringing more misery to Kashmiris as always.

By leaving with no option, Modi has pushed Pakistan and Kashmiris to the point of no return. The peaceful struggle of Kashmiris’ for the right of self-determination has yielded nothing, and now they are left with only one option: an armed struggle. For Pakistan, there are two options: either accept the recent move and respond to it by making Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan part of its territory, or internationalise the issue through different international forums, and support the freedom movement politically, morally, diplomatically and militarily. But both options are a hard nut to crack, especially the former due to Kashmir being Pakistan’s jugular vein as declared by the foundingfather of the nation. To support an armed struggle in Kashmir is also not an easy task due to Pakistan’s weak economy, FATF obligations and IMF conditionalities. IMF has already warned that failing in FATF obligations could negatively impact the capital inflow.

Neither the Pakistani establishment nor the general populace can digest this move. Although now due to international obligations, Pakistan seems committed to its policy of ‘no use of non-state actors’, in the long run, the mounting public pressure would make it difficult to go with this policy. In the near future, even if a local armed struggle emerges in Kashmir, it could give Modi a chance to repeat a military misadventure like that of February 26. But this time, the response by Pakistan would be more surprising.

The writer can be reached at usamasherazi129@gmail.com