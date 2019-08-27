Prime minister’s address

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation was reassuring but the sad thing is that the people of the area being discussed – India-held Kashmir – may not have heard it because of the communication blackout and curfew there. The address should have dedicated more time to the plight of the Kashmiris since Modi came to power in 2014. The continuous curfew and total ban on communication in the valley may trigger a tragic crisis, but the world is watching the whole saga silently. Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding support for eight million people’s indigenous struggle for their fundamental rights and self-determination, the prime minister saw a silver lining in Narendra Modi’s historic blunder: it has provided an opportunity to the Kashmiris to gain freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The goal can be realised peacefully if Pakistan wins in the diplomatic arena with smart moves. In this context, the prime minister should focus more on the international audience. His address also pointed to a major shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy that there will be just one-point agenda in the near future: Kashmir. He vowed to take up the issue in the coming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The main highlight of prime minister’s televised address was his appeal to people to come out of their homes and offices every week for half an hour and on coming Friday from noon to 12.30pm to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir. The nation is going to show their overwhelming support to the Kashmiris on his call, but the effectiveness of playing the Kashmir card on the domestic turf remains to be seen. Since the annexation of the occupied valley by India earlier this month, the whole nation has been in a charged mood. It expects better from the government.

The Kashmir issue will haunt the Modi government – domestically and internationally. Recently, journalists raised the issue during a Modi-Trump press talk on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Though Modi dubbed it an Indo-Pak bilateral issue, Trump once again offered mediation. Modi, however, should have been grilled more on the humanitarian crisis in the valley brewing in the wake of the imposition of curfew there. Another point that needs to be brought home is the likelihood of nuclear clash between Indian and Pakistan and the initiation of another arms race in South Asia. *