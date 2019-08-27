Karachi garbage humour

The heaps of garbage lying unattended in Karachi have been creating political wars and good humour simultaneously. First, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal traded barbs over the bad shape of the city in the wake of rains and remains of sacrificial animals after Ediul Azha. At a charged press talk, Kamal claimed before the city government that he had the ability to purge the city of garbage utilising existing municipal revenues within 90 days. An intriguing turn came within hours of Kamal’s offer when the city mayor issued a letter to the media where he designated him as ‘Project Director Garbage on voluntary basis’ to clean the city.

“I, being Mayor of Karachi, hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect until further order,” read the letter issued by the mayor. The mayor might have issued the letter to taunt his predecessor, but much to his shock, Kamal jumped at the offer to prove himself equal to the task. He declared Akhtar his boss and called the meeting of key officials of the city government at a ground late on Monday. As expected, though, no official turned up at the open meeting, thus giving another opportunity to the ‘garbage director’ to speak to the media.

The appointment of the garbage director has given an opportunity to Federal Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi to remain elusive. The minister had launched a Clean Karachi campaign a few weeks before Eid and after a good photo-op session has not been seen on the streets.

As the Kamal-Akhtar duel is likely to go on in the future to amuse the public, the unattended garbage is not a source of joy by any means. Though the Sindh government has done a lot to flush out rainwater and get rid of the waste, it still remains far short of getting the job done. The provincial government blames the city government for the whole stinking chaos, while the mayor always complains about the shortage of funds and powers. In the tug war, solid waste keeps making the city unpleasant.

Sindh should consider the proposals put up by Kamal that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board be abolished, resources be devolved to elected representatives at the union committee level and at least five garbage transfer stations be constructed. Meanwhile, the people of Karachi should keep reminding the prime minister about the promised Karachi package. *