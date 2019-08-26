Pakistan will go to ‘any extent’ on Kashmir: PM

While reiterating Pakistan’s complete support to eight million Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) in their indigenous struggle for fundamental rights and self-determination, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday observed that Narendra Modi has committed a huge blunder by providing a historic opportunity to the people of Kashmir to get freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

In his televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the whole Pakistani nation and its government will go to the last extent to support the oppressed Kashmiris. “We will go to every extent … will stand with the Kashmiris till the last breath,” he said. “I ask every Pakistani to come out of their homes, offices, workplaces every week for half an hour and on the upcoming Friday from 1200 hours to 1230 hours, to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir,” he added.

The prime minister warned that if India resorted to aggression, it will have far-reaching impacts on the entire world as the both countries possess nuclear arms. He said Pakistan’s Kashmir policy is at a decisive point and he has apprised the world leaders about the plight of the eight million people living in the occupied valley.

Taking the nation into confidence, the prime minister said his government came into power with the pledge of having good relations with all its neighbours as it believes that better ties are vital for uplifting their people from poverty, unemployment and addressing shared issues of climate change and environment. “But every peace move taken by Pakistan was frustrated by India with leveling of unfounded allegations,” he lamented. “After the Pulwama incident and Indian moves to get Pakistan blacklisted through Financial Action Task Force (FATF), my government has decided not to hold any further dialogue with India,” he said. “I will take the world leaders in confidence and apprise them of the situation in Kashmir,” he said, as he mentioned his forthcoming address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Imran Khan spoke at length about the the racist ideology of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) which is the core reason behind the current state of things in the occupied valley. He said Pakistan took the issue to the international forums and the United Nations Security Council for the first time since 1965. “The world came to know of the horrific situation in Kashmir as the international media highlighted the gruesome atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian armed forces against unarmed civilians,” he said.

The prime minister said the scrapping of Article 370, stripping Kashmir of its special status, gave a message that India is only for the Hindus. The world is anxiously awaiting to find out the truth once the curfew is lifted, he added. The prime minister said the racists and fascist policies of the Modi’s government are directly under the influence of RSS, which has tried to annex the disputed valley by sending additional troops after stripping its special status.

He said such a high-handedness and haughty approach to suppress freedom movements always resulted in destruction of rulers, and cited the historic blunder of Hitler to invade Russia. He said with its unilateral and illegal steps, Indian government has not only defied and violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions but also its constitution, its superior judiciary decisions and the promises made by Nehru and Gandhi with the people of Kashmir.

The prime minister said India’s secular constitution has ended and the RSS which is on the loose in India, has been sending a message to the outer world that India belongs to Hindus only. The prime minister said everyone should have knowledge about RSS supremacist ideology deeply rooted in the belief that India only belongs to Hindus with historic bias towards the Muslim rulers. “They have been influenced thoroughly with the ideals of Hitler and Mussolini, he said, adding that this fascist approach resulted in the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi.

The prime minister said Quaid-e-Azam sensed the designs and ideology of the Hindus and was compelled to launch Pakistan Movement. This ideology is responsible for the destruction of Babri Masjid and massacre of Muslims in Gujarat, he added.

The prime minister said the Indian government has taken all the illegal measures and resorted to every kind of oppression against the innocent Kashmiris. “Now it is obligatory for Pakistan and the world to take steps for the protection and safety of the people of Kashmir,” he said. “The Kashmiris are looking towards the whole international community and the UN, which had taken the responsibility for holding a plebiscite in the disputed valley to ensure the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people,” he said. “About 1.15 billion Muslims are also looking towards the UN and the world powers. Whether the world powers will go by their market preferences. The UN is mandated to protect the weaker nations against the aggression of the powerful,” he added. The prime minister expressed the resolve that the movement, which was intensified after August 5 move of the Indian government, will continue till complete freedom of the occupied valley. He assured the nation that being an ambassador for the Kashmir cause, he will continue raising his voice at all the forums besides further mobilising the Pakistani embassies. The prime minister also advised the nation not to get pessimistic with the approach of certain countries as they will slowly and gradually realise the gravity of situation in Kashmir. “Nobody had first realized the grim picture in Bosnia, but slowly and gradually, the whole world put its weight behind the issue,” he recalled. He said Pakistan has the reports that India is planning to stage a false flag operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of infiltration, and will try to divert the world attention towards Pakistan, but the Pakistan Army is on high alert and ready to counter any misadventure.