Twitter denies request to block President Alvi’s account over Tweet on Kashmir

The Twitter on Monday dismissed a request seeking suspension of President Arif Alvi’s Twitter account after his tweet on situation in Indian-held Kashmir following New Delhi’s revocation of special status of the occupied valley.

On August 24, President Alvi had tweeted a foreign media video showing the latest situation in the occupied territory. “This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing. No amount of oppression & brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please retweet and let the world know,” he had posted on his Twitter handle. This led to a number of internet users registering a complaint against President Alvi’s account, seeking its suspension, which Twitter has denied.

An email message to the president by the Twitter team reveals how investigations were carried out pertaining to his activities on Twitter. However there was no objectionable content found, the email added.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari criticised the platform for ‘becoming a mouthpiece of the rogue Modi government’, and lamented that the move was in ‘bad taste and simply ridiculous’. “Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous,” she tweeted.