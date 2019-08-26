COAS hails China’s support on Kashmir

Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang visited the General Headquarters along with a high-level delegation on Monday.

The isiting dignitary had a one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa followed by delegation-level talks, according to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration and particularly situation in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) were discussed. The COAS appreciated China’s understanding and support on all important issues particularly Kashmir.

The cisiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and is looking forward to further solidify this relationship, according to the ISPR.

Later, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the CMC vice chairman laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting dignitary was also presented a guard of honour.