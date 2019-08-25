Tennis-US Open in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 139th edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

PRIZE MONEY

Men’s/women’s singles winner: $3.85 million

Men’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.9 million

Total prize pot: $57 million

SHOWCOURTS

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771

The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe who won the men’s singles title at the inaugural U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970, and Wimbledon in 1975.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Capacity: 14,053

It was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.

Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125

The court made its debut on Aug. 29, 2016, the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS

Men’s singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

4-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

8-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Women’s singles

1-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

2-Ash Barty (Australia)

3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

4-Simona Halep (Romania)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

7-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men’s singles

Before 1968

7 – Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era

5 – Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)

Women’s singles

Before 1968

8 – Molla Mallory (U.S.)

Open Era

6 – Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles – Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women’s singles – Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles – William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days

Women’s singles – Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

SERVING RECORDS

Most aces in a tournament (since 1991)

Men’s singles

144 – Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002

Women’s singles

70 – Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999.