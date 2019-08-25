Tennis-US Open in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 139th edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.PRIZE MONEY Men’s/women’s singles winner: $3.85 millionMen’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.9 million Total prize pot: $57 millionSHOWCOURTS Arthur Ashe StadiumCapacity: 23,771 The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe who won the men’s singles title at the inaugural U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970, and Wimbledon in 1975.Louis Armstrong Stadium Capacity: 14,053It was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.GrandstandCapacity: 8,125The court made its debut on Aug. 29, 2016, the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.TOP SEEDSMen’s singles1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)4-Dominic Thiem (Austria)5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)8-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)Women’s singles1-Naomi Osaka (Japan)2-Ash Barty (Australia)3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)4-Simona Halep (Romania)5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)7-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)8-Serena Williams (U.S.)MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLESMen’s singlesBefore 19687 – Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)Open Era5 – Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)Women’s singlesBefore 19688 – Molla Mallory (U.S.)Open Era6 – Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)YOUNGEST CHAMPIONMen’s singles – Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 daysWomen’s singles – Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 daysOLDEST CHAMPIONMen’s singles – William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 daysWomen’s singles – Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 daysSERVING RECORDSMost aces in a tournament (since 1991)Men’s singles144 – Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002Women’s singles70 – Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999.